McPherson County results
McPherson County results

Unofficial results

Unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 274

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 17

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 10

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 259

Chris Janicek (D) 12

Gene Siadek (L) 19

Write-in 4

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 270

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 19

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 9

COUNTY TICKET

McPherson County Board

District 2

Jeffrey J. Arensdorf (D) 149

Kim R. Blake (R) 144

McPherson County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an elected office?

FOR election 195

AGAINST election 67

NONPARTISAN TICKET

Member of the Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 175

Tanya Storer 121

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 157

No 56

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 156

No 58

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 164

No 65

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 166

No 52

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 209

No 47

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 4

Kent O. Miller 203

Write-in 3

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 212

Write-in 2

Twin Platte Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Shane Storer 144

Write-in 2

Upper Loup Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 5

Tom Johnson 93

Custer Public Power District

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 148

Wayne V. Licking 202

Educational Service Unit 16

District 8

Sooky Marks 181

Write-in 2

Arthur County School Board (vote for 3)

Andrew Bures 8

Jason Ohm 8

Jared Storer 7

McPherson County School Board (vote for 3)

Lana K. Albrecht-Watson 209

Chad W. Fisher 92

Christena R. Schultis 180

Josh O. Streiff 198

Stapleton School Board (vote for 3)

Kimberley Kramer 14

Kristy Opela 13

Rex A. Walz 9

Stapleton School Bond

FOR bond issue 10

AGAINST bond issue 7

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 105

Against 169

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 113

Against 147

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 175

Against 83

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 126

Against 161

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 125

Against 163

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 133

Against 152

