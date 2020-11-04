McPherson County results

Unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 274
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 17
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 10
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 259
Chris Janicek (D) 12
Gene Siadek (L) 19
Write-in 4
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 270
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 19
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 9
COUNTY TICKET
McPherson County Board
District 2
Jeffrey J. Arensdorf (D) 149
Kim R. Blake (R) 144
McPherson County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an elected office?
FOR election 195
AGAINST election 67
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 175
Tanya Storer 121
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 157
No 56
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 156
No 58
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 164
No 65
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 166
No 52
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 209
No 47
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 4
Kent O. Miller 203
Write-in 3
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 212
Write-in 2
Twin Platte Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Shane Storer 144
Write-in 2
Upper Loup Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 5
Tom Johnson 93
Custer Public Power District
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 148
Wayne V. Licking 202
Educational Service Unit 16
District 8
Sooky Marks 181
Write-in 2
Arthur County School Board (vote for 3)
Andrew Bures 8
Jason Ohm 8
Jared Storer 7
McPherson County School Board (vote for 3)
Lana K. Albrecht-Watson 209
Chad W. Fisher 92
Christena R. Schultis 180
Josh O. Streiff 198
Stapleton School Board (vote for 3)
Kimberley Kramer 14
Kristy Opela 13
Rex A. Walz 9
Stapleton School Bond
FOR bond issue 10
AGAINST bond issue 7
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 105
Against 169
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 113
Against 147
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 175
Against 83
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 126
Against 161
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 125
Against 163
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 133
Against 152
