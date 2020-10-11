North Platte City Council candidates speak on city operations, economic development, property taxes

Half of the eight-member North Platte City Council will be elected for four-year terms in the Nov. 3 general election. The other half will finish their terms in December 2022.
» Ward 1: Incumbent Councilman Jim Backenstose is running against Donna Tryon for a full four-year term. The ward generally covers south and southeast North Platte on both sides of Interstate 80.
Mayor Dwight Livingston appointed Backenstose at the end of 2018 to finish the term of Brook Baker, who moved outside city limits. Council President Jim Nisley is Ward 1’s other representative.
» Ward 2: Pete Volz and Jim Agler are vying for the seat now held by retiring Councilman Glenn Petersen. Councilman Ty Lucas also represents their ward, which covers southwest North Platte north of the South Platte River.
» Ward 3: Don Kurre, who represented the ward from 2006 to 2010, is running against first-time candidate Brad Garrick. The ward covers central, west central and part of downtown North Platte.
Incumbent Andrew Lee, who finished third in the May 12 mayoral primary, bypassed a run for a third Ward 3 term. Jim Carman holds the other seat.
» Ward 4: Incumbent Lawrence Ostendorf is seeking a second term against Mark Woods, who led the primary voting. Tracy Martinez was eliminated in the primary’s only council race with more than two candidates.
Councilman Ed Rieker also represents the ward that covers North Platte’s north side, a south-side area nearest to Bailey Yard and part of downtown.
Next month’s general election winners will be sworn in at the Dec. 1 council meeting, along with the winner of the mayoral race between Brandon Kelliher and John Hales.
Following are summaries of council candidates’ written responses to questions submitted to them by The Telegraph.
Personal qualities
What are your strengths that you believe make you the best candidate for this office?
» Ward 1: Backenstose, a 30-year resident, said he managed many employees as North Platte’s UPS manager and later as operations supervisor at the North Platte Regional Airport.
“I’m a good communicator and have good listening skills, which is a very useful tool when sitting on the City Council,” he said.
With years of experience working for public, private and nonprofit employers, Tryon said, “I will work to make government smaller, more efficient and financially accountable.”
» Ward 2: Agler cited his 42-year North Platte Police Department career, which ended when he retired in 2019 as deputy police chief.
He helped prepare the police budget for more than 20 years, he said, and has “insight on how all city and county departments work and operate.”
Volz pointed to his construction and engineering education, service as an Air Force officer and leadership roles including his past chairmanship of the city’s Planning Commission.
“Having the ability to mediate differing opinions to come up with an agreeable solution will allow North Platte to move toward our objective,” he said.
» Ward 3: Garrick said his business background helps him understand what businesses need to come to North Platte. “I’m a natural problem-solver (and) have an analytical mind that understands numbers and data,” he said.
Kurre said he’s “a good listener with the ability to summarize what other people say” and “a caring person with a positive attitude.” His skills and experience, he added, would help the city handle “a unique time in our history.”
» Ward 4: Ostendorf said he has “a good working knowledge of the city processes and procedures. When a citizen reaches out for assistance and I don’t have an immediate answer, I know where to go to get it.”
Woods said he’s “an independent thinker,” has run his own business most of his adult life and follows “the character traits that my parents instilled in me: to be honest, hardworking and kind to others, depend on yourself and never stop trying.”
City operations
In your opinion, what are the main functions of city government? Are there particular services you believe that the city should provide or that it could do a better job in delivering?
» Ward 1: Tryon said she would “encourage privatizing as many nonessential services as possible,” while Backenstose said the city is “behind the eight ball, so to speak, in providing up-to-date recreation.” Both cited the primacy of providing essential services.
» Ward 2: Volz said the city first needs “to set policies and procedures to accommodate the goals of its citizens.” That includes the need “to stimulate growth” that diversifies the tax base “to remain relevant and competitive in our society today.”
He and Agler agreed that essential services take top priority, with the latter adding “there may be efficiencies that can be examined to provide the services the community uses and desires.”
» Ward 3: Cities’ main role, Kurre said, “is to provide those services and programs that we do best as a community.” North Platte has put off maintenance and repair of its streets and water and sewer systems and needs to address those, he added.
Garrick said the city “should help rather than hinder people thriving.” By doing so, “we could definitely do a better job at supporting and growing our own local businesses and attracting new businesses to move in.”
» Ward 4: Woods said North Platte does well providing city services, but he perceives “a feeling of distrust of the council and a feeling that the city does not take into consideration the ideas and concerns of the average citizen.”
Residents north of the Union Pacific tracks have “a sense that we are left out of the mix as far as economic development,” he added.
City government exists “to serve the needs of the people,” Ostendorf said. Besides basic services and promotion of economic growth, “I believe that safe, comfortable, affordable housing is of primary importance to all people, and the city should do whatever it possibly can to ensure that all citizens have access to it.”
Economic development, QGF
What role should the mayor and the city play in economic development? What is your opinion on renewing the city’s Quality Growth Fund in this election for 10 more years?
» Ward 1: Both candidates agreed that elected leaders and residents need to cooperate to grow North Platte’s economy.
Renewing the Quality Growth Fund, Backenstose said, “is integral to growing our community.” Tryon said she would “apply the law as originally intended on a case-by-case basis” to city economic development programs, calling them “a form of corporate welfare in picking winners and losers.”
» Ward 2: Agler and Volz said the mayor and council should be partners with local business leaders to grow North Platte’s economy. Both favored renewing QGF, with Volz saying “we will be at a severe disadvantage compared to other communities” if allowed to expire.
» Ward 3: Both candidates said city government plays a key economic development role in North Platte. Garrick and Kurre both called for QGF’s renewal.
» Ward 4: Ostendorf cited the City Council’s recent rezoning of Newberry Access’ east side as an example of good cooperation with North Platte’s business community.
The council and mayor “should do everything possible to facilitate new and existing business growth,” Woods said, but residents themselves “also need to promote our town.”
He called himself “torn on the issue of the Quality Growth Fund,” saying he opposes “corporate welfare” but probably will vote for renewal because the council has the last word on all QGF applications.
QGF is meant “to help businesses of all sizes get started and grow,” Ostendorf said, citing a newly approved loan from the fund to Shae and Jeff Caldwell to help refit their newly purchased Parkade Plaza as a prime example.
Iron Eagle
What is your position on the proposal to sell or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course?
All eight council candidates endorsed divesting the city’s interest in Iron Eagle, with Backenstose, Agler, Kurre and Ostendorf saying they hope the site will remain a golf course after being sold or leased.
Property taxes
What’s the best way to keep property tax burdens as light as possible while providing needed services?
» Ward 1: To reduce infrastructure projects’ reliance on property taxes, Backenstose said, the City Council should ask voters again to approve a half-cent sales tax dedicated to infrastructure needs.
He also called for exploring a 1% hotel-motel “occupation tax” that could be dedicated toward a new North Platte Recreation Center, among other possible uses.
Tryon said she hopes city government “can operate more like a business” with a new mayor and the recent hiring of Matthew Kibbon to replace the now-retired City Administrator Jim Hawks.
“The citizens must realize for there to be any financial relief, government must reduce spending, which can be achieved by a more efficient and smaller government as well as citizens taking personal responsibility for some of their needs,” she said.
» Ward 2: Sales taxes are “a very equitable way to spread that burden” borne by property taxes, Agler said, especially because out-of-town visitors and shoppers also pay it. User fees for more city services also should be considered, he said.
Volz said “we need to manage the city budget critically” and expand the property tax base “by continuing to grow our population in a desired direction.” But “we are saddled with this (tax) structure” until the Legislature provides property tax relief, he added.
» Ward 3: “It’s my belief that in examining the data and being clear, organized and transparent about where money is being spent, we could make our own systems more efficient and better able to manage within our means,” Garrick said.
Kurre said he’d work to ensure “that spending is in line with the goals and priorities we set.” The ongoing downtown renovation “is one great example of what can happen when the city and local businesses do what is required to move into the future.”
» Ward 4: “Sales tax is the fairest tax there is,” while growing North Platte’s population also produces more property-tax payers to spread that burden, Ostendorf said.
Woods called not only for promoting “jobs and growth” but for “aggressively” annexing areas outside city limits. Besides broadening the tax base, more annexation “may also get us to the magic population number of 25,000 that will help attract retail outlets,” he said.
Community vision
What is your vision for North Platte’s future?
» Ward 1: “Ultimately I want to facilitate bringing new and good-paying jobs to North Platte and reduce government costs and intervention in our personal lives,” Tryon said. “Being the lowest property-taxed community in the state would be an attractive benefit.”
Backenstose said North Platte must “grow and diversify” its economic base and “attract young families to our community to increase our workforce.” More affordable housing, a new Rec Center and the Canteen District renovation “will hopefully accomplish this.”
» Ward 2: “I feel North Platte’s future is bright,” Volz said, “as long as we continue to diversify and grow our business community, promote and attract other industry, continue the revitalization of our city and maintain and enhance the outstanding quality of life that we deserve.”
Agler said he takes “a positive view” because “North Platte over the past several years has positioned itself for growth and economic success.” The proposed Lincoln County “rail park” near Hershey and the Shot in the Arm housing initiative are among many such examples, he said.
» Ward 3: Kurre said he envisions North Platte as “a vital and growing community.” Though “I’m sure it will look different ... the spirit that energizes our community will allow us to work together and continue to move forward.”
Garrick said he agrees as long as the city makes “a few strategic moves and good decisions.” He added: “We’ve been stagnant for 30 years, and it’s time to change that.”
» Ward 4: North Platte could be “a vibrant, growing city of 100,000 people” with a broad variety of jobs and recreational opportunities, Woods said.
Ostendorf said he wants “to see the projects that are just getting started continue to grow and prosper” during another council term. With the new department heads the city has hired following a wave of retirements, “I believe the city administration we have in place now is poised to do some amazing things.”
