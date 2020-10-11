North Platte City Council candidates speak on city operations, economic development, property taxes

City operations

In your opinion, what are the main functions of city government? Are there particular services you believe that the city should provide or that it could do a better job in delivering?

» Ward 1: Tryon said she would “encourage privatizing as many nonessential services as possible,” while Backenstose said the city is “behind the eight ball, so to speak, in providing up-to-date recreation.” Both cited the primacy of providing essential services.

» Ward 2: Volz said the city first needs “to set policies and procedures to accommodate the goals of its citizens.” That includes the need “to stimulate growth” that diversifies the tax base “to remain relevant and competitive in our society today.”

He and Agler agreed that essential services take top priority, with the latter adding “there may be efficiencies that can be examined to provide the services the community uses and desires.”

» Ward 3: Cities’ main role, Kurre said, “is to provide those services and programs that we do best as a community.” North Platte has put off maintenance and repair of its streets and water and sewer systems and needs to address those, he added.