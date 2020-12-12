North Platte mayor asks city council to review agreement with West Central District Health Department

State and city health regulations

Following are excerpts from the “memorandum of understanding” between North Platte and the West Central District Health Department on enforcement of public health regulations, along with related state and city laws:

Memorandum of Understanding

» WHEREAS, the West Central District Health Department (the “Department”) ... is the lead agency responsible for protection of the public with respect to the spread of communicable disease, illness and poisoning in Lincoln County, except for incorporated cities and villages ...

» WHEREAS, the City of North Platte, Nebraska (the “Municipality”) ... agrees to give control over the protection of its citizens against the spread of communicable disease, illness and poisoning to the Department ...

» The Municipality hereby delegates control over the protection of its citizens against the spread of communicable diseases, illness and poisoning within the Municipality’s jurisdiction by authorizing the Department to enforce the Department’s regulations, including isolation, quarantine or other directed health measures, within the jurisdiction of the Municipality.

Nebraska state laws

» 71-501: The local public health department ... shall make and enforce regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, and malignant diseases in the county or counties under its jurisdiction. ...

The local public health department ... shall make rules and regulations to safeguard the health of the people and prevent nuisances and insanitary conditions and shall enforce and provide penalties for the violation of such rules and regulations for the county or counties under its jurisdiction except for incorporated cities and villages.

» 71-1635: When the county board of any county or counties creates a health department ..., such county or district health department may be given full control over all health matters in the county or counties, including all municipalities in the county in conformity with the rules, regulations, and policies of the Department of Health and Human Services.

» 16-238: A city of the first class may make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, or malignant diseases into the city. ...

(A) board of health shall be created consisting of five members: The mayor, who shall be chairperson, a physician, who shall be medical adviser, the chief of police, who shall be secretary and quarantine officer, the president of the city council, and one other member.

(The board) shall enact rules and regulations, having the force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the people of such city and prevent nuisances and unsanitary conditions, enforce the same, and provide fines and punishments for the violation of such rules and regulations.

North Platte city codes

» 33.04: The governing body shall appoint a board of health, which shall consist of 5 members. The members of the Board shall include the Mayor, who shall serve as Chairperson; the Police Chief, who shall serve as Secretary and Quarantine Officer; a physician, who shall serve as the medical advisor; the President of the City Council; and 1 other member. ...

It shall be the duty of the Board to enact rules and regulations, which shall have the full force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the residents of the city. Included in the duties of the Board shall be to enforce the rules and regulations, and to provide fines and punishments for any violations thereof.