North Platte mayor asks city council to review agreement with West Central District Health Department

A campaign promise, a sleeping board and a once-in-a-century pandemic underlie the first big issue for North Platte’s new mayor and reorganized City Council.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher Tuesday will ask the council to let him “renegotiate the terms (of) and/or terminate” an eight-month-old agreement saying the West Central District Health Department is responsible for enforcing public health regulations within city limits.
The “memorandum of understanding” won narrow 4-3 council adoption April 7, early in a six-week, state-ordered near-shutdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The one-year deal will automatically be renewed unless the city tells WCDHD at least 90 days in advance that it plans to pull out. That would be Jan. 7, two days after the council next meets after Tuesday.
Kelliher, sworn in Dec. 1 along with four new council members, said he put the accord on Tuesday’s agenda due to multiple requests that he do so if elected.
Perhaps one-third of people he spoke to during his campaign, he said, were critical of the six-county health district’s handling of COVID-19 matters — and that the city approved the deal in the first place.
They felt “it was delegating authority to a nonelected body,” Kelliher said. “That’s my primary reason for doing this, because I said I would.”
But “I would make sure the council understands the significance of voting on it one way or the other,” he added.
Its significance, Kelliher acknowledged, is murky at best.
While the deal says the city “agrees to give control” over health regulations to WCDHD, the agency’s leader said it already had that control under two-decade-old laws establishing Nebraska’s 16 regional health departments.
“Our work that we’re doing comes from the directed health measures signed by Dr. Gary Anthone (Nebraska chief medical officer) and approved by the governor,” said Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said.
Sections 16-1626 through 16-1636 of state law, she said, assign district health departments to carry out the state’s orders throughout their areas in dealing with infectious diseases such as COVID-19.
That “is the authority under which we are operating, not under the (city) memorandum of understanding,” Vanderheiden said.
The agreement “shows the collaboration and partnership between the city and the health department” and the latter’s governing board, she added.
Half of WCDHD’s 12-member board consists of elected officials — one commissioner from each of its six counties. Bill Henry, the Lincoln County Board’s 2020 chairman, represents his county.
The other six are appointed members, which state law says must include one physician, one dentist and “one or more public-spirited men and women.”
Kelliher said he heard “some random complaints” during his campaign “about what the community perceived to be actions on the part of West Central” but were mandated by Gov. Pete Ricketts and state health officials.
"In fact, they (at WCDHD) were just doing their job,” he said. “It’s no different than the police chief enforcing state law.”
But if WCDHD has the ultimate authority no matter what, Kelliher said, “I don’t believe the agreement has the urgency it had when we put it in place.”
By the time the accord expires next April, he added, “we will be on the way out of the COVID situation we are in right now.” Coronavirus vaccines are expected to reach the general U.S. population by spring.
On the other hand, Kelliher said, North Platte might be taking on more than its residents want it to handle if it cancels the agreement.
Its first paragraph says WCDHD “is the lead agency responsible for protection of the public” against communicable diseases in Lincoln County “except for incorporated cities and villages.” One of the state laws it cites (71-501) says likewise.
During America’s last nationwide pandemic — the Spanish flu outbreaks of 1918-19 — those duties in North Platte fell to a board that apparently hasn’t had either a meeting or a full membership in almost 50 years.
The city’s Board of Health, founded by city ordinance on July 20, 1897, closed “all inside public gatherings, schools, churches, lodges, picture shows and all other places where people congregate in numbers” on Oct. 7, 1918. The ban lasted six weeks.
Section 33.04 of city code still assigns that board the authority — even above that of the City Council — to issue and enforce health rules and regulations.
Parallel language can be found in Section 16-238 of Nebraska law, which originated around the turn of the 20th century. It was last amended in 2019.
Only two prescribed Board of Health members — the mayor and City Council president — are elected officials. The police chief must be a member, along with a physician and an at-large member added to the ordinance in 1921.
The board’s last apparent meeting was on Sept. 28, 1971, according to a Telegraph review of its contemporary City Council news stories and the official council minute books in City Hall.
Phyllis Snow, the last person to hold the at-large post, was not replaced after her term expired in May 1973, the newspaper found.
Dr. Leland Lamberty, who died Sept. 12 of complications from COVID-19, was North Platte’s city physician most of the time after the council confirmed his appointment by then-Mayor Bob Phares on May 18, 1974.
Nothing in city records or The Telegraph’s files explains why the Board of Health was allowed to fade out. Phares said he doesn’t recall whether there were any reasons.
City Hall has no health professionals on its payroll to do anything that WCDHD does, chief legal counsel Terry Waite told the council during its April 7 debate. “We don’t even have a nurse.”
City leaders also need to consider their exposure to potential lawsuits over patients’ outcomes without the agreement, Waite said Saturday.
“I will defer to the mayor and council to make decisions on policy,” he said. But “with authority comes responsibility and, potentially, liability.”
The accord offers the city protection from suits over actions the health district takes, Waite said. “For those reasons, it makes some sense to contract with West Central.”
If canceling the deal means North Platte must enforce its own health regulations, Kelliher would have to appoint a new physician and a new at-large member to fill out the dormant Board of Health.
The other members would be Kelliher, Police Chief Daniel Hudson and whoever the new council elects as its 2021 president Tuesday. Jim Nisley now holds that post.
Though the board would only meet on an as-needed basis, the city also would have to devote much staff time and likely hire more people to perform health duties, Kelliher said.
Vanderheiden said her WCDHD staff of 10 full- and part-timers has been strained to the limit by COVID-19’s impact among the district’s 40,000 residents.
Even if the city wanted or had to take that job back, “are you going to have the staff to do all the things of a health department?” she asked. “Is that in the budget?”
If that happened, Kelliher said, he expects the city would continue to work closely with WCDHD in coping with COVID-19 or any possible future public health crises.
“If we activate an appropriate Board of Health in cooperation with West Central, it’s my opinion the city could do the job,” the new mayor said.
Of the four council members who voted for the WCDHD agreement April 7, only Nisley remains in office. Lucas and Ed Rieker voted against the accord, while Jim Carman was absent from the April meeting.
New members Donna Tryon, Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Mark Woods will address the issue for the first time Tuesday.
