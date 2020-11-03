Perkins County results

Unofficial results.
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 1,316
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 199
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 24
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 1,265
Chris Janicek (D) 138
Gene Siadek (L) 69
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 1,339
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 140
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 40
COUNTY TICKET
District 1
Sid Colson (R) 419
Perkins County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an appointed position and not an elected office?
FOR election 747
AGAINST election 643
NONPARTISAN TICKET
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 971
No 237
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 928
No 250
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 947
No 253
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 1,067
No 212
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 992
No 231
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 2
JoEtta Brown 1,112
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 1,122
Upper Republican Natural Resource District
Subdistrict 9
Thomas L. Schroder 371
SCHOOL TICKET
Perkins County School Board (vote for 3)
Jayson Bishop 1,039
Holly Cornelius 763
Valerie Foster 880
Janet A. Lagler 614
Larry Pankonin 334
Aaron Uehling (write-in) 28
Richard Thurin (write-in) 10
South Platte Schools Board (vote for 3)
Darrel Armstrong 5
Amy Stanley 9
Patricia Welsh 5
Paxton Consolidated Schools Board (vote for 3)
Leah Fote 26
Brittany S. Hardin 28
Mitch Mitchell 18
Jeremy Spurgin 17
Wallace School Board
(vote for 3)
Gavin W. McClintock 43
Ogallala School Board
(vote for 3)
Jim Ayres 3
Amanda Christensen 0
CITY TICKET
Grant City Council
(vote for 2)
Kimberly Bishop 488
Matthew (Matt)
Greenwood 171
Samuel Sims 470
VILLAGE TICKET
Elsie Village Board (vote for 3)
Tami Cook 41
Victor M. Perez 30
Julie Robertson 38
Derrick J. Warner 51
Amanda Condon (write-in) 16
Madrid Village Board (vote for 3)
George R. Adams 55
Kristy B. Ogg 53
Tony Ross 62
Venango Village Board (vote for 2)
Tom Tines 70
Madrid Cemetery District Property Tax
For 128
Against 64
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 674
Against 727
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 681
Against 696
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 1,006
Against 364
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 709
Against 754
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 702
Against 757
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 768
Against 687
