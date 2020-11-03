 Skip to main content
Perkins County results
Perkins County results

Unofficial results.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 1,316

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 199

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 24

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 1,265

Chris Janicek (D) 138

Gene Siadek (L) 69

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 1,339

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 140

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 40

COUNTY TICKET

District 1

Sid Colson (R) 419

Perkins County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an appointed position and not an elected office?

FOR election 747

AGAINST election 643

NONPARTISAN TICKET

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 971

No 237

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 928

No 250

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 947

No 253

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 1,067

No 212

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 992

No 231

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 2

JoEtta Brown 1,112

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 1,122

Upper Republican Natural Resource District

Subdistrict 9

Thomas L. Schroder 371

SCHOOL TICKET

Perkins County School Board (vote for 3)

Jayson Bishop 1,039

Holly Cornelius 763

Valerie Foster 880

Janet A. Lagler 614

Larry Pankonin 334

Aaron Uehling (write-in) 28

Richard Thurin (write-in) 10

South Platte Schools Board (vote for 3)

Darrel Armstrong 5

Amy Stanley 9

Patricia Welsh 5

Paxton Consolidated Schools Board (vote for 3)

Leah Fote 26

Brittany S. Hardin 28

Mitch Mitchell 18

Jeremy Spurgin 17

Wallace School Board

(vote for 3)

Gavin W. McClintock 43

Ogallala School Board

(vote for 3)

Jim Ayres 3

Amanda Christensen 0

CITY TICKET

Grant City Council

(vote for 2)

Kimberly Bishop 488

Matthew (Matt)

Greenwood 171

Samuel Sims 470

VILLAGE TICKET

Elsie Village Board (vote for 3)

Tami Cook 41

Victor M. Perez 30

Julie Robertson 38

Derrick J. Warner 51

Amanda Condon (write-in) 16

Madrid Village Board (vote for 3)

George R. Adams 55

Kristy B. Ogg 53

Tony Ross 62

Venango Village Board (vote for 2)

Tom Tines 70

Madrid Cemetery District Property Tax

For 128

Against 64

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 674

Against 727

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 681

Against 696

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 1,006

Against 364

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 709

Against 754

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 702

Against 757

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 768

Against 687

