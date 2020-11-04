Red Willow County results

Unofficial results.
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 4,525
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 811
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 116
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 4,290
Chris Janicek (D) 574
Gene Siadek (L) 340
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 4,570
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 663
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 148
COUNTY TICKET
Red Willow County Board
District 2
Randy Dean (R) 1,235
Delaine Soucie (D) 340
County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an appointed position and not an elected office?
FOR election 3,143
AGAINST election 1,817
NONPARTISAN TICKET
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 3,542
No 844
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 3,427
No 888
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 3,426
No 1,224
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 3,503
No 1,154
County Court
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 3,475
No 846
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 1
Matthew E. Broz 4,485
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 4,425
Middle Republican Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 4
Luke A. Olson 1,643
Subdistrict 5
Jolene Messinger 1,417
Subdistrict 6
Tracy Zink 1,462
At Large
Rick McConville 4,528
McCook Public Power District
Subdivision 6
Write-in 16
Subdivision 7
Dennis Reiners 231
Twin Valleys Public Power District
Subdistrict 2
Brent Ballou 325
Educational Services Unit 15
District 8
Dennis V. Chipman 864
Educational Services Unit 15
District 10
Jason Loop 861
SCHOOL TICKET
McCook School Board
(vote for 3)
Tom J. Bredvick 3,160
Brad Hays 2,876
Teresa Thomas 2,951
Southwest Public Schools Board (vote for 3)
Brooke Brooks 708
Jason Kloepping 632
Duane A. Teter 718
Hitchcock County School Board (vote for 3)
Aaron Kolbet 16
Larry Marks 14
Casha O’Byrne 11
Cambridge School Board (vote for 3)
Kimberly Huxoll 31
Kyle Klinkebiel 38
Amy Sines 32
CITY TICKET
Indianola City Council
(vote for 2)
Paul M. Blume 153
Sean Fries 134
Nathaniel Herrman 92
Write in 140
McCook City Council
(vote for 2)
Dawson Brunswick 1,689
Jerry Calvin 2,210
Darcy Rambali 1,930
VILLAGE TICKET
Bartley Village Board
(vote for 2)
Brandon Brott 115
Gary Newcomb 101
Danbury Village Board
(vote for 2)
Eugene K. Axtell 41
Ardie Berry 32
Lebanon Village Board
(vote for 3)
Steve Harrison 19
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 2,624
Against 2,391
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 2,581
Against 2,328
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 3,795
Against 1,197
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 2,635
Against 2,524
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 2,655
Against 2,540
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 2,812
Against 2,340
