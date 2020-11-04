 Skip to main content
Red Willow County results
Unofficial results.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 4,525

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 811

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 116

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 4,290

Chris Janicek (D) 574

Gene Siadek (L) 340

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 4,570

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 663

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 148

COUNTY TICKET

Red Willow County Board

District 2

Randy Dean (R) 1,235

Delaine Soucie (D) 340

County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an appointed position and not an elected office?

FOR election 3,143

AGAINST election 1,817

NONPARTISAN TICKET

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 3,542

No 844

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 3,427

No 888

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 3,426

No 1,224

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 3,503

No 1,154

County Court

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 3,475

No 846

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 1

Matthew E. Broz 4,485

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 4,425

Middle Republican Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 4

Luke A. Olson 1,643

Subdistrict 5

Jolene Messinger 1,417

Subdistrict 6

Tracy Zink 1,462

At Large

Rick McConville 4,528

McCook Public Power District

Subdivision 6

Write-in 16

Subdivision 7

Dennis Reiners 231

Twin Valleys Public Power District

Subdistrict 2

Brent Ballou 325

Educational Services Unit 15

District 8

Dennis V. Chipman 864

Educational Services Unit 15

District 10

Jason Loop 861

SCHOOL TICKET

McCook School Board

(vote for 3)

Tom J. Bredvick 3,160

Brad Hays 2,876

Teresa Thomas 2,951

Southwest Public Schools Board (vote for 3)

Brooke Brooks 708

Jason Kloepping 632

Duane A. Teter 718

Hitchcock County School Board (vote for 3)

Aaron Kolbet 16

Larry Marks 14

Casha O’Byrne 11

Cambridge School Board (vote for 3)

Kimberly Huxoll 31

Kyle Klinkebiel 38

Amy Sines 32

CITY TICKET

Indianola City Council

(vote for 2)

Paul M. Blume 153

Sean Fries 134

Nathaniel Herrman 92

Write in 140

McCook City Council

(vote for 2)

Dawson Brunswick 1,689

Jerry Calvin 2,210

Darcy Rambali 1,930

VILLAGE TICKET

Bartley Village Board

(vote for 2)

Brandon Brott 115

Gary Newcomb 101

Danbury Village Board

(vote for 2)

Eugene K. Axtell 41

Ardie Berry 32

Lebanon Village Board

(vote for 3)

Steve Harrison 19

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 2,624

Against 2,391

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 2,581

Against 2,328

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 3,795

Against 1,197

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 2,635

Against 2,524

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 2,655

Against 2,540

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 2,812

Against 2,340

