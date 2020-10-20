Virtual forum Wednesday to highlight energy grid needs and challenges in Nebraska

On Wednesday, New Power Nebraska will host an educational forum featuring energy leaders and policymakers to discuss the need for modernized electricity transmission infrastructure and the growth of clean energy.

The virtual event, “Modernization of Electricity Transmission Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Development in Nebraska,” will be moderated by David Bracht, counsel at Kutak Rock and former Nebraska Energy Office Director.

Wind power provides nearly 20 percent of the electricity generated in the state, with untapped resources standing ready to provide much more, according to a press release from the forum's organizers. But continued job creation and other economic benefits will require an expanded and upgraded transmission grid, they say.

The event will cover topics including the current state policy environment, the status of the R-Project, grid resiliency and transmission improvement needs in Nebraska.

The forum begins at 1:30 p.m. CT and will be presented via Zoom. Register for the live broadcast via Zoom (a link and phone number will be generated for you to watch/listen).

Forum participants are:

State Sen. John McCollister (District 20).

Tom Kent, president and CEO of Nebraska Public Power District.

Janece Mollhoff, member of Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors.

James Williams, vice president, Renewable Development, Invenergy.

Event moderator: David Bracht, Kutak Rock and former Nebraska Energy Office director.