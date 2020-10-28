Risk dial in 'red' zone will not automatically mean remote learning for NPPS students

The North Platte Public Schools will no longer automatically shift to fully-remote learning for students in the case that the West Central District Health Department’s community risk dial moves into to the red — or severe — zone.

The change to the district’s “Return to School” plan was made Wednesday and updates the previous protocols to match what is aligned with what federal, state and local health officials know about COVID-19.

“After completing 10 weeks of school and the Fall activities season we now know more about the effectiveness of face coverings, social distancing and other safety protocols that have been successfully implemented in our schools,” said school superintendent Dr. Ron Hanson in a NPPSD media release on the change.

“If the community risk dial evaluates into the red zone, NPPS will work with the West Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Education to continue to implement plans and protocols that address the concerns in our school,” Hanson said. “We will continue to follow recommendations from both agencies regarding how schools can continue to operate with in-person learning while continuing to control and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread effectively.”