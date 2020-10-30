Cornhole tournament to come to North Platte next weeken

More than 100 participants are expected for the Great North Conference cornhole major tournament in North Platte Nov. 6-7.

Registration is open online through noon Tuesday. Individuals can also register in person for the competition, which will be at the Ramada by Wyndham/Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St.

Registration fees depend on which division individuals register for. An American Cornhole Organization membership is not required to enter the tournament. However, it is needed to be eligible for prize money and series points.

Play begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday with the seniors and women’s doubles division and will continue through the weekend.

The ACO and the North Platte Area Sports Commission have committed up to $4,000 in tiered payouts for the tournament.

“We changed up the payout a little bit by tiering it based on the number of participants that pre-register for the singles division” by noon Tuesday, Samantha Geisler said in a media release for the event. Geisler is the sports and events marketing specialist for the North Platte Sports Commission. “Our hope is that by adding this tiered money it will entice more competitors to register.”