Hog show closes out Lincoln County Fair's eight-day run

Several months of a strong nutrition and workout plan did wonders for a tri-colored crossbreed hog on Sunday morning.
Sophie, a 250-pound sow, captured both the heavy market gilt class title and the grand champion market gilt honor during the 4-H hog show on the final of the eight-day competitive run of the Lincoln County Fair.
“She has got a lot better structure-wise. She didn’t look as good as this when she was little,” said her handler, Lilah Krupicka. “The different things you feed (hogs), the better they will look. We have been working with her since February and it just paid off in the end.”
Krupicka, an 11-year-old North Platte resident and incoming sixth-grader, has been showing hogs for the past three years and has won overall junior showmanship and overall hog titles the past two years at the fair as well as a reserve breeding gilt class. But, Sophie was the best-showing hog of them all. She surpassed even what Krupicka expected coming into the fair.
“She’s a good pig,” Krupicka said. “After showmanship (competition) I had a lot more confidence but coming into today, I didn’t expect anything to really come out of it.”
Fifteen-year-old Levi Huffman came away with second place showing in his first year of competing in the senior showmanship class.
The Maxwell resident has been showing pigs and horses at the fair for the past five years and said he learns from each experience in what it takes to raise a championship animal.
“There is a lot of work you can do — feeding them and then walking them for 20- or 30 minutes every day,” said Huffman, who also competed in the breeding gilt division. “Then preparing for the actual show, you have to get all of your tack and everything set and make sure (the hog) is nice and clean,
“In showmanship I was feeling pretty good about it,” Huffman said. “We had worked with (the hog) quite a bit.”
Huffman’s younger brother, Cole, also competed in the hog show and was entered in the showmanship and breeding gilt divisions as well. His best showing was in the latter competition where the 13-year-old finished third in his class.
While he thought his showing was so-so overall, he enjoyed the opportunity to compete on Sunday.
“It’s just kind of fun,” Cole said. “When you are about to go in there (to the show ring), it’s like, ‘This is what you’ve for most of the summer.’ So, you’re kind of excited and a little bit scared.”
As far as competition goes, Cole admits there is a little bit of a sibling rivalry with bragging rights at stake.
“Yeah. It’s kind of fun,” Cole said of that competition.
