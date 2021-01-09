Car runs into house on North Platte's west side

A vehicle took a bite out of the corner of this house early Saturday in the 2400 block of West Second Street in North Platte. Stay tuned to Sunday's Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for more details.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today