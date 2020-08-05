Matthew Kibbon resigns as North Platte city administrator

Matthew Kibbon has resigned as North Platte city administrator after only three months on the job.
Mayor Dwight Livingston announced Wednesday that Kibbon, 42, will leave on or before Oct. 27 to return to the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
He was hired April 21 to succeed Jim Hawks, who retired at the end of May after 16 years as city administrator and 17 in North Platte city government.
“Mr. Kibbon and I have had a great working relationship; I respect his decision and wish him the best,” Livingston said in a press release.
“Matt has worked hard to have every city employee strive for excellence in each of their respective positions. He has also worked to provide more transparency to the community as it relates to issues before city government.”
The mayor also said Kibbon’s colleagues “have respected his honesty, direct communication style, decisiveness (and) willingness to act on current issues as well as thinking about long-term priorities for the city.”
Livingston’s press release gave no details on launching a new search process or how Kibbon might be replaced temporarily if his successor hasn’t been found by then.
Kibbon, who grew up in Hampton east of Grand Island, had been deputy director for planning and construction at Wyoming’s only public university since 2015.
A 2001 Wayne State College graduate, Kibbon worked for Omaha’s Kiewit Building Group in two stints over a 12-year period.
He worked for the state of Wyoming from 2013 to 2015, manging construction projects for that state’s community colleges.
Livingston nominated Kibbon April 8 from a group of three finalists who received second interviews from a six-member committee of city officials and City Council members.
Twenty-six people had initially applied to succeed Hawks after he announced his retirement last December.
See Friday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for more details.
