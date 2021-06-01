BBB advises travelers to beware of rental car con

In her memoir “Wake Me When You Leave: Love and Encouragement via Dreams from the Other Side” (Llewellyn Publications, $16.99), “Clueless” actress Elisa Donovan writes about how she overcame a series of events that tested her inner strength. She was out of work, her relationship with a boyfriend had ended and, most important of all, her father died from terminal cancer. “I moved to Spain for a time, essentially right when this book ends,” said Donovan from the San Francisco home she shares with her husband and their daughter. “That is when I truly let go of my attachments to the life that I had before. I wanted to see if I could live in Spain permanently. I had spent a lot of time there in college and in my early 20s and always felt a strong connection to the country. After my dad died and my life was turned upside down, I re-evaluated everything. I wanted to go to a place far away, but I wanted to be able to speak the language.”