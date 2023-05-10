LINCOLN — Nebraska Treasurer John Murante announced the winners in the 2023 “Why I Want to Go to College” contest, sponsored by the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers. The winners will be recognized before the start of the May 21 Omaha Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion.

“The hard work of these extremely talented individuals at Werner Park is always such a treat. It’s wonderful that we can bring attention to the importance of financial literacy and saving for higher education,” said Murante, Trustee of NEST. “Congratulations to these students and I look forward to meeting with them later this month.”

Winners receive contributions to NEST 529 college savings plans, ranging in value from $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place, and $2,000 for first place. Three winners were chosen in each of Nebraska’s three U.S. congressional districts. Three winners from outside Nebraska were also chosen.

Students were asked to reflect in their written entries on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education.

Winners of the 2023 contest and their hometowns are:

1st District

First: Julius Bovick, Papillion.

Second: Emry Brandon, Bellevue.

Third: Leann Braatz, Lincoln.

2nd District

First: Thomas Michael Molstad, Omaha.

Second: Lillian Guenther, Papillion.

Third: McKenna Songster, Springfield.

3rd District

First: Britney Barnard, Wauneta.

Second: Ty John Bolli, Ainsworth.

Third: Kyron Kleist, Aurora.

Out of state

First: Josh Fratzel, Shawnee, Kansas.

Second: Delaney Messersmith, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Third: Autumn Groneberg, Hugo, Minnesota.