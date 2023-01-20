Twin Rivers warehouse replat on North Platte Planning Commission agenda

The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will consider recommending a replat at Twin Rivers Business Park to split several warehouses at its northern end into separate lots.

Panel members also will elect 2023 officers and discuss possible minor changes to the city’s recently updated residential zoning regulations.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes to view the meeting and its agenda book.

TKD Properties LCCS wants to subdivide seven buildings at Iron Trail Industrial Park, built by Chief Development Inc. starting in 2019.

The replat will allow those buildings to be sold off separately, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. The City Council will make the final decision.