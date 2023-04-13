The Mid-Plains Community College Student Exhibition “Utter Chaos” and The North Platte Art Guild Spring Show continue through the end of April at the Prairie Arts Center.

The annual Mid-Plains show displays several offerings of various mediums including clay, as well as paintings and drawings. Holly Carlini, executive director, said the show gives students at the college the opportunity to showcase their work.

“The college holds their clay classes, 3D and sculpture classes downstairs so we’re really honored to be able to share some of their works in the gallery every year,” Carlini said.

The last available date to view the MPCC exhibit is April 27.

The Art Guild Spring Show merit winners advance to the annual Association of Nebraska Art Clubs state competition from June 7-10 in Columbus. The top eight were selected to compete with a total of 350 statewide entries at the conference.

Sue Perez of the Art Guild said there were 45 entries for the spring show and Dr. Michael Joiner judged the pieces.

“At the ANAC, 25 pieces are selected to travel across the state,” Perez said. “Our club has traditionally done well in that competition.”

She said the local club has had several Best of Show winners at the state conference over the years.

Spring show results

Award of Merit — state entries:

"Pat's Workshop," color pencil, Sue Perez.

"Betta," red acrylic, Sue Perez.

"Parliament," acrylic, Heather Horn.

"What a Beautiful Day," photography, Karen Pochop.

"Red Hot," acrylic, Sandra Meyer.

"Wisdom Watches," acrylic, Heather Horn.

"Turn Me Into a Song," woodcarving Mary Tanner, Hershey.

"Group Lift Off," photography Mike Pochop.

Honorable mention:

"Floral Shop," color pencil, Sue Perez.

"Summer Flag," photography, Mike Pochop.

"Off into the Sunset," oil, Karen Pochop.

"My Dad's Guitar," acrylic, Sue Heffner.

"Whooper," watercolor, Sandy Meyer.

"Where the Crawdads Sing," watercolor, Sandy Meyer.

"Vanessa at the Beach," pencil, DeDe Hill.

"Pittsburgh Ultra," watercolor, Mary Hasenhauer, Wallace.