ELWOOD — Two men died as the result of a head on collision south of Elwood Thursday.

At 5:06 p.m., the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office and Elwood Fire and Rescue responded to a call for assistance at a two vehicle accident that occurred on Nebraska Highway 283, around 1,000 feet south of mile marker 137, according to Gosper County Sheriff Jesse Naputi.

The drivers killed as a result of the accident were identified as 52-year-old Aureliano J. Macias of North Platte and 58-year-old Glen H. Wolf of Omaha. Both men were pronounced dead on scene, Naputi said.

Elwood Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation officers assisted with emergency safety and traffic control operations.