A Curtis man with a warrant for stealing a vehicle was arrested after allegedly attempting to pass fake money to bank tellers.

Cory N. Weeth, 44, was arrested on suspicion of felony forgery and theft over $5,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, Weeth tried to pass a fake $100 bill with the words “for motion picture use only” to an employee at an unspecified Adams Bank in North Platte, according to a North Platte Police Department release. He was denied service and left before officers arrived.

Police arrested him in the 1800 block of Front Street. He is lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

In an unrelated case, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle after initially introducing himself as “Christopher” to officers.

Justin A. Rampy, 44, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal impersonation and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thursday evening, Rampy was seen in a vehicle in the Love's Travel Stop parking lot. When officers made contact with Rampy, he gave his name initially as “Christopher.” Officers established his real name was Justin Rampy and verified the vehicle was stolen.

Rampy also has warrants for his arrest in Limestone and Denton counties in Texas.

He was taken into custody without incident and is lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.