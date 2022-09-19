 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Red Willow County business cited for selling alcohol to minors

  • 0

During the evening hours Thursday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Red Willow County.

Two of the 10 business checked, sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 20%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID. The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores and bars.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

— Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News