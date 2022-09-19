Two Red Willow County business cited for selling to minor

During the evening hours Thursday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Red Willow County.

Two of the 10 business checked, sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 20%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID. The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores and bars.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.