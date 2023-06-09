U.S. Highway 30 between Ogallala and Roscoe is now open, according to a press release from Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car while remaining work is done on the shoulder and the roadway. A 12-foot width restriction is in effect.

This area is approximately from the east edge of Ogallala to just east of Roscoe.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Remaining work includes earth shoulder construction, rumble strips, sealing, and seeding.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.