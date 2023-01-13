Ulfers Birthday

BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]

The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.