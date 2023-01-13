The family of Bev Ulfers is hosting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. Cards may be sent to 211 E. North River Road, Lot 3, North Platte, NE 69101.
Ulfers Birthday
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver of the Taurus, Jordan Lauger, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The highest-ranked commits in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class played in All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Here's a look at how they fared.
A Toyota driven by Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, struck two vehicles while driving westbound in Interstate 80's eastbound lanes Tuesday night. A fourth vehicle struck debris.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
2023 Lip Sync Battle contestants have been announced. Show begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Visit tinyurl.com/2023lsb for a Facebook livestream.
On Saturday, 250 dads and daughters shared an evening of fun at Venue304 for the 5th annual Daddy/Daughter dance hosted by Addilyn Wilson, Miss Midwest Teen USA.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Amanda Connick has been named operations, group tour, and convention manager for Visit North Platte.
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]
The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Legislative Bill 148 would let new racinos be approved or denied before 2025 “if the proposed licensed racetrack enclosure is located west of the 100th meridian in Nebraska.”