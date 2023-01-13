 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ulfers Birthday

The family of Bev Ulfers is hosting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. Cards may be sent to 211 E. North River Road, Lot 3, North Platte, NE 69101​.

