University of Nebraska-Lincoln art camp at Cedar Point mixes art with nature

Demma works alongside undergraduate students Kat Morrow and Joselyn Andreasen and recent graduate Grace Orwen. When campers pour in, the group goes into action.

Camp activities consist of outdoor sketches of the Sandhills skyline, hikes through the bluffs with visiting researchers and science-influenced art activities. One day, after a hike with an entomologist, the campers drew depictions of the bugs they had caught and studied.

“I also think it gives them an appreciation for science ... if they didn’t necessarily think of themselves as good at science, but you’re like: ‘Have you looked at how beautiful this damselfly is? Why is his stomach red?’” Demma said.

Appreciation for art and nature is intertwined into the curriculum of the camp, as well as the idea that all art is valued. It also breaks away from the mold of the traditional art class and introduces students to new forms of expression.

“We try to offer some more fine art skills or things that they wouldn’t necessarily do at a normal summer camp or at school,” Demma said.

Those fine art projects include sculpting pouches, creating a colored-pencil panorama and adorning walking sticks with their own artistic styles.