The public is invited to share their thoughts about the future of Nebraska with University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators. Several stops will be made across the state in what is being called a listening tour, from April 3 to May 12.

There will be a session in North Platte on April 12. Broken Bow and several other area communities are also on the schedule.

“As we reflect on the first 50 years of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we also want to look toward the future,” Mike Boehm said. “Nebraskans have a key role in framing IANR’s next chapter, and this listening tour is an important step in co-creating our shared future vision.”

Boehm is NU vice president for agriculture and Harlan vice chancellor for IANR. The tour coincides with the 50th anniversary of IANR and the 150th anniversary of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Although there is no charge to participate in a session, advance registration is requested. Contact Jordan Slagle at jslagle10@unl.edu.

Dates and locations in western Nebraska include:.

Ord, noon to 1:30 p.m. April 4, (including lunch) at Valley County Extension Office, 801 S St.

North Platte, 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 12, West Central Research, Education, and Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road.

Scottsbluff, noon to 1:30 p.m. April 13, (including lunch) at PREEC, 4502 Ave I.

Valentine, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 24, (including dinner) at Bolo Beer Company, 420 E 1st St

Broken Bow, 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 25, (including dinner) at Kinkaider Brewing, 43860 Paulsen Rd.

McCook, 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 2, (including dinner) at Keystone Business Center, 402 Norris Ave.