UNK announces new criminal justice program

GRAND ISLAND —

The University of Nebraska at Kearney and Central Community College are working together to fill a statewide need for law enforcement officers and other criminal justice professionals.

A new pathway program launching this fall makes it easier for students to start their criminal justice education at CCC before finishing a bachelor’s degree at UNK. The 2+2 plan creates a seamless transition between the partner institutions and provides additional flexibility for transfer students and working professionals.

The criminal justice partnership was announced Friday at College Park in Grand Island during an event attended by representatives from several area law enforcement agencies.

The pathway program is a “road map” to a four-year degree. Students can follow a semester-by-semester course plan or take classes at a pace that better fits their schedule.

The first 60 credit hours are earned at CCC, which offers an Associate of Applied Science Degree in criminal justice through its Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus locations as well as some online. The associate degree equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary for entry-level employment in law enforcement, corrections and related careers within the criminal justice field.