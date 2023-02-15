Hypothermia is a real concern for calves born during cold, or cold and wet periods. Providing prompt attention is critical to their survival and health.

There are a couple of ways to tell when a newborn calf needs help. One is to monitor the calf’s temperature and another is to check for a sucking reflex.

Those guidelines were offered by Lindsay Waechter-Mead, DVM, Nebraska Extension beef educator in a press release from the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The normal rectal temperature of a newborn calf is 101.5-102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Another tip is to place two fingers into the mouth of the calf. The inside of the mouth of a healthy calf will be warm and moist and the calf will attempt to chew or suck on the fingers.

If the rectal temperature is too low or the suckle reflex is absent, it needs help.

Colostrum is the first line of defense for warming a calf internally. Comprised of up to 10% fat, colostrum acts as a heat source by burning the fat into energy and maintaining body temperature.

The best source will be from the dam, but other sources or replacers may be used as well. Ensure records are kept on what and how much was provided to the calf.

External warming can be achieved through commercial warming huts, forced warm air such as the floorboard of a truck, or a warm water bath. Never leave a calf unattended while using a heat source as there is potential for overheating.

While warming huts are an easy option, they can also serve as breeding grounds for pathogens. Thoroughly clean and disinfect the entire hut before adding another calf.

If using a bath, ensure the calf is completely dry before placing back outside.

During the birthing process, the contractions from the dam create periods of limited oxygen availability to the calf. Dystocia, or hard of prolonged labor, can result in calves being born with critically low blood oxygen levels. In addition to repressing the respiratory system, this increases the risks of hypothermia and other problems.

Low blood oxygen levels and increased blood carbon dioxide can lead to a condition called acidosis. Acidosis can depress the central nervous system and lead then to weak calf syndrome.

In these situations, calves may be unable to stand and likely have a decreased shivering response, making hypothermia worse.

Hypothermic calves also need help because they lack a suckle reflex. As a result, they fail to ingest necessary colostrum, which will delay the absorption of antibodies and essential nutrients needed for survival.