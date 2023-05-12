The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will offer twice-a-year admission to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, beginning January 2024.

“We are excited to offer more flexibility to the students we serve,” said Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. “The partnership between UNMC and UNK is a proven success, and this new admission window not only strengthens that relationship, but it allows UNMC and UNK to once again innovate to address the health care needs of Kearney and rural Nebraska. It is part of the program expansion the UNMC College of Nursing is beginning on the UNK campus.”

Assistant Dean Cathrin Carithers, DNP, for the Kearney Division, said that the addition of a January class in the college’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, to complement the traditional August admissions, is something that employers in Central Nebraska have been requesting for some time.

“The new cohort will provide a cohort of BSN nursing graduates that can be hired in December,” Carithers said. “There are job opportunities for nurses, and expanding our admissions guidelines allows us to provide trained nurses who can take advantage of these opportunities. At the same time, we are addressing a nursing workforce shortage need that has been well-documented throughout Nebraska.”

Electronic application for admission to the first January cohort at the UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division will open soon. More information on the BSN admission requirements can be found online at unmc.edu/nursing/educational-programs/admissions/bsn-application-instructions.html, or by emailing the UNMC College of Nursing Students Services Office.