UNMC’s Walk & Roll for Disabilities going virtual in 2021

The Meyer Foundation for Disabilities will be holding its 17th Annual Walk & Roll for Disabilities virtually this year on March 7.

Funds raised from the event go to providing recreational programs for adults with developmental disabilities through the Munroe-Meyer Institute’s Department of Recreational Therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according to a press release.

Registration is open for the virtual event, which begins at 11 a.m. and ends at noon and will feature a presentation by MMI Director Karoly Mirnics, a brief video tour of the new kitchen, which will host the MFD-supported cooking club, at the new MMI building, and appearances by the 501st Imperial Garrison, clowns, bands and other performers.

Supporters are encouraged to take photos of themselves on a walk and post them to the Meyer Foundation’s Facebook page.

Register at meyerfoundation.ezeventsolutions.com/MFWalkAndRoll.