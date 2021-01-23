 Skip to main content
UNMC’s Walk & Roll for Disabilities going virtual in 2021
The Meyer Foundation for Disabilities will be holding its 17th Annual Walk & Roll for Disabilities virtually this year on March 7.

Funds raised from the event go to providing recreational programs for adults with developmental disabilities through the Munroe-Meyer Institute’s Department of Recreational Therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according to a press release.

Registration is open for the virtual event, which begins at 11 a.m. and ends at noon and will feature a presentation by MMI Director Karoly Mirnics, a brief video tour of the new kitchen, which will host the MFD-supported cooking club, at the new MMI building, and appearances by the 501st Imperial Garrison, clowns, bands and other performers.

Supporters are encouraged to take photos of themselves on a walk and post them to the Meyer Foundation’s Facebook page.

Register at meyerfoundation.ezeventsolutions.com/MFWalkAndRoll.

“Although we cannot hold our traditional, in-person event, we hope to provide information and entertainment for our supporters,” said Mary McHale, president of the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities. “We’ve also got a new shirt that will commemorate this virtual version of this beloved event — and of course, even in this challenging year, our programs are as important as ever. We expect to provide a lot of virtual fun, and we hope our supporters join us for this — hopefully — one-of-a-kind Walk and Roll.”

There is a donation-only option for those who cannot attend the virtual event but still wish to support the foundation in its efforts to help MMI provide recreational programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

