Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on U.S. Highway 30 between Ogallala and Roscoe, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project. Work includes grading, milling, concrete overlay, asphalt surfacing and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures for the duration of the project. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

A future detour of U.S. 30 is anticipated to begin March 12 and end mid-June for the concrete overlay work. Further detour information will be provided before the detour, according to NDOT. The project is expected to be completed in July.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.