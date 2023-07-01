An estimated 94.1 million acres are being planted to corn this year in the U.S. That is up 6% from last year. That is according to a crop acreage report issued on Friday by the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service.

This represents the third highest corn planted acreage in the United States since 1944.

It is projected that 86.3 million acres will be harvested for grain, up 9% from last year.

Soybean planted area for 2023 is estimated at 83.5 million acres, down 5% from last year.

In Nebraska, it is projected that 9.2 million acres of corn will be harvested for grain this year, of the 9.5 million acres planted to corn for all purposes. Last year 9.6 million acres were planted to corn but only 8.8 million acres were harvested for grain.

Projections are that 5.45 million acres of soybeans will be harvested in Nebraska this year out of the 5.5 million acres planted. In 2022 an estimated 5.68 million acres were harvested out of the 5.75 million acres planted to soybeans.

Sorghum grain is projected to be harvested from 220,000 of the 340,000 total acres planted to sorghum this year. Last year about 320,000 acres were planted to sorghum but only about 125,000 acres were harvested for grain.

Wheat is projected to be harvested from 850,000 acres in Nebraska this year, of the 1.15 million acres planted. In 2022 the number of acres of wheat harvested was 820,000 out of the 980,000 acres planted.

Sugarbeet projections in Nebraska put harvested acres at 46,000 out of 47,000 acres planted. That compares with about 39,600 acres harvested last year out of 46,800 acres planted.

Of dry edible beans in Nebraska, there are projected to be 92,000 harvested acres out of 98,000 acres planted. Last year about 108,100 acres were harvested, of the approximately 115,000 acres planted.