Corn planted area for all purposes in 2023 is estimated at 92.0 million acres, up 4% or 3.42 million acres from last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in Friday a release.

Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating states, the USDA said.

Soybean planted area for 2023 is estimated at 87.5 million acres, up slightly from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 15 of the 29 estimating states.

All wheat planted area for 2023 is estimated at 49.9 million acres, up 9% from 2022. The 2023 winter wheat planted area, at 37.5 million acres, is up 13% from last year and up 2% from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 26.0 million acres are hard red winter, 7.80 million acres are soft red winter, and 3.71 million acres are white winter.

Area expected to be planted to other spring wheat for 2023 is estimated at 10.6 million acres, down 2% from 2022. Of this total, about 9.95 million acres are hard red spring wheat. Durum planted area for 2023 is expected to total 1.78 million acres, up 9% from the previous year.

All cotton planted area for 2023 is estimated at 11.3 million acres, down 18% from last year. Upland area is estimated at 11.1 million acres, down 18% from 2022. American pima area is estimated at 154,000 acres, down 16% from 2022.