Valen
Meet Valen! He is approximately 4 years old and loves other dogs and people, big and little. (It may take... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Recruiting reset: Nebraska's transfer-heavy 2022 class so far and what's left to do (quite a bit, actually)
- Updated
The Huskers are up to 22 new scholarship players: 13 high school, one juco, eight DI transfers. Here's a position-by-position update.
- Updated
UPDATED, Jan. 13, 2022, 10 am: Updated to state that county Planning Commission vote amounted to county approval of the golf course and that d…
A 50-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for breaking into a number of units at the Store N Lok facility on…
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will vote Monday to approve the contract with Todd Rhodes, who was selected to become super…
The North Platte High School cheerleading team brought home a plethora of experiences from their trip to Orlando, Florida.
- Updated
The first four weeks of Nebraska’s schedule don't change under the new plan, but there are seven date and location changes to note.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Winners of this year’s elections for Lincoln County offices will find substantial one-time pay raises awaiting them once they’re sworn in.
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Todd Rhodes to become the next superintendent beginning July 1.
A 23-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest Monday to an amended count of second-degree assault in connection to a shooting at a residen…