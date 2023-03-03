The Lincoln County commissioners will receive the Visit North Platte annual report at Monday’s regular meeting.
The organization, which became an independent nonprofit last year, will present its first report since organizing under its own board of directors. Visit North Platte markets area attractions, as well as other functions, and is funded solely by a lodging tax from local hotels.
The board will also:
- Consider an application by Tye Watters for Watters Administrative Subdivision on property located at 18700 W. Oregon Trail Road in an R-1 Rural Estates Residential District.
- Discuss documentation for rural ambulance funds.
- Consider the starting date and wage for the Lincoln County building and grounds director.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse or may be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg online.