Voter registration ends Friday; county clerk offers election tips

In-person voter registration ends at 6 p.m. local time Friday in Nebraska’s county clerk’s or election offices, starting the final countdown to Election Day 2022 on Nov. 8.

There’s one exception to that deadline, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office: People who are former federal employees may register to vote until noon Nov. 7, the day before the election.

The general registration deadline coincides with several others set by state law for the fall election cycle:

Early voting applications must be in the hands of clerk’s or election offices by 6 p.m. Friday if they’re to be mailed to a specific address.

Requests for a replacement ballot to be mailed to an early voter likewise must be submitted by 6 p.m. Friday. Early voters who need a replacement ballot still may obtain one in person until the polls close on Election Day.

Anyone wanting to be a recognized write-in candidate must file a notarized affidavit and filing fee by Friday. They’re to be filed with Evnen’s office for federal, state or multicounty offices and with the appropriate county clerk’s or election office for local races.

Early voting in person will remain available through Nov. 7 at clerk’s or election offices, according to the official election calendar kept by Evnen’s office.

Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said more than 3,100 early ballots were sent out for the fall election, with some 1,900 of them already having been returned. Such ballots may be either mailed back or dropped off at the county dropboxes in front of the south entrance of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., or in the County Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers.

Rossell, who doubles as the county’s election commissioner, urged early voters to be sure they’ve signed their ballot envelope in the indicated location before returning them.

Without that signature – the equivalent of signing the register book when voting in person – the ballot can’t be counted. “We’re still having a lot of people not sign it,” she said.

The clerk’s office is calling early voters who return ballots in unsigned envelopes and will mail them a letter if needed before Election Day. “If they turned them back in, we’re trying to make sure they count,” Rossell said.

Polls will be open Election Day across Nebraska from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. All ballots, whether they’re cast early or in person on Nov. 8, must be in the possession of clerk’s or election offices in order to be counted.

Early voters who are registering to vote at the same time must turn in their registration form and completed ballot in person no later than the time the polls close.

Finally, people who are picking up ballots as agents for someone else must do so by 7 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. MT on Election Day. Completed ballots must be back at the clerk’s or election office by the time the polls close an hour later.

Rossell said the state’s Voter Check site now includes a link to the sample ballot for the precinct where voters live. People may click on the “Voter Check” box on the main Lincoln County webpage (lincolncountyne.gov) and enter their name, address and county name to see their sample ballot and the address of their voting precinct.

She reminded county residents that redistricting might have changed their voting location as well as some of their election districts. Her office won’t repeat the letters it sent to such voters before the May 10 primary, but Voter Check will tell them where to go to vote, she said.