Wach joins Nebraska Soybean Board as demand and utilization coordinator

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board has announced the hiring of Wesley Wach as demand and utilization coordinator.

In his position, Wach will handle the development of the demand and utilization programs that NSB invests the checkoff into each year, according to a press release.

The goal of those specific programs is to ensure that Nebraska soybeans are preferred as a food, feed, fuel and industrial input source.

This role is integral in building and sustaining soybean demand while looking at new opportunities for the many uses that soybeans bring to consumers, customers and industrial industries.

Wesley grew up on a diversified farming operation near Hayes Center, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2022 with a degree in agricultural economics and minors in Engler agribusiness entrepreneurship and agricultural communications.

While in college, he worked as a research assistant on the weed science team for the agronomy and horticulture department.

In the past year, he served as the communications and outreach intern for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. Wesley’s rural, research and leadership background prepared him to work with commodity organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Wesley to our team as the demand and utilization coordinator at a pivotal time in the soybean industry,” said Scott Ritzman, NSB executive director. “He will work with contractors along with the rest of NSB’s team to continue to build demand for Nebraska soybeans and increase utilization of soybean products both domestically and internationally. Growing up on a farm and his previous work experiences brings value to NSB as the newest team member.”

“Serving the producers of Nebraska has become a passion of mine these last few years, and I have had many incredible opportunities to broaden my exposure to the agriculture industry,” said Wach. “It has been inspiring to connect with individuals who have the best interests in mind for our farmers, and I look forward to working with our staff to promote and grow the value of Nebraska soybeans.”

Wach started his role on June 20. He can be contacted at wesley@nebraskasoybeans.org.