Wallace cross country embodies quality over quantity in 2022

The recent success of the Wallace girls cross country team has left the Wildcats excited for what the future holds.

The back-to-back RPAC champions reached state last season after finishing runner-up in their district, but placed 11th. This left Wallace’s three remaining girls with a goal in mind: moving up at least a spot and reaching the top 10.

“They’re motivated, they’re ready to go,” Wallace coach Madisen Messersmith said. “I could see them being a top 5 contender. I can see a couple of them medaling at state.”

Wallace is small. The Wildcats have the minimum number required to place as a team at state, which leaves no room for error. But all three have varsity experience, as they were on the team last year, and one girl, Dajana Garrison, has been on the team for two.

The other two, Ashley Robertson and Ryleigh Hanson, return after being the team’s No. 2 and No. 3 runners last season. The girls lost No. 1 runner Mariah Gardner to graduation, but it allows Garrison to step in and provide some points for her team.

“They’ve put so much work in behind the scenes,” Messersmith said. “They want to show people what they can do. It’s just fun to watch them get to grow together and figure out what to do and how to do it. I’m just along for the ride.”

Robertson finished 40th at state with a time of 22:32.86. Hanson came in 81st with a time of 23:57.74. Messersmith said all three runners have been improving. The Wildcats did a 5k time trial, and Messersmith said the times were looking good enough to win a district.

“I’m kind of expecting the same thing we had last year,” Messersmith said. “I’m expecting them to go out and get a three-peat conference championship. Expecting a few meet wins. Districts, we’re looking to win this year. We don’t want second place.”

The Wallace boys also follow the same idea of quality over quantity, but this time, that quality could lead to an individual state championship.

Trey Robertson, formerly a football player at Wallace, is running cross country this fall as one of only two on the team, and he enters the season with an already impressive resume from the track and field season.

Robertson won the 3,200-meter run and finished third in the 1,600-meter run two years ago at state track. An injury prevented him from competing last season, but Messersmith said he will be ready to go.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to get him or not,” Messersmith said. “He was back and forth because he’s done football. If he’s wanting to run in college, I think cross country is something that’s going to prepare him. I think this is going to be a perfect comeback for him after missing a lot of his goals (during track). Aside from being a great athlete, he’s a really good teammate.”

He joins a stacked Class D field that features Jarrett Miles of St. Pat’s, Raden Orton from North Central and Damin Luedke from Paxton.

“I think it will be really good for him. He’s kind of one of those who thrives on competition,” Messersmith said. “He does better when there’s someone there to push him. I think him going out there and having a few boys who are experienced, that’s going to be really good for him and help him work harder.”

Wallace also added Ryan Sheets, a junior who hasn’t run cross country in high school yet but has done distance runner in track and field.