Wallace football looks to build on successful 2021 season

The Wallace football team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history.

A 9-2 season, a state semifinal appearance and a near 1,900-yard, 38-touchdown runner was a recipe for one of the Telegraph area’s most exciting teams to watch last season.

As much fun as last season was for the Wallace community and players alike, coach Eric Miller knows it’s time to focus on the season ahead and returning to the state semifinals, maybe even going farther.

“Last year was a lot of fun. Hats off to the kids for all the work they put in,” Miller said. “Because we have some of those players back, there are going to be some expectations.

“At the same time, don’t let it go to your head. That was last year’s team,” he added. “We have to make a name for ourselves this year. We aren’t really deep, we don’t have a lot of depth in the numbers. We’ll see where we are at the end of the year.”

Wallace doesn’t really have a lot to work with. The Wildcats only have 10 players on the roster, which means a lot of players will have to play both sides of the ball.

Only three of those 10 are returning starters. Lineman Riley Strawder and back/defensive lineman Kyler Flaming are back, and Miller said both will be relied on as leaders.

The biggest name back, and one of the most important, is that 1,900-yard, 38-touchdown back from last season in Carson Glunz. He led Class D6 in rushing yards (1,896) and touchdowns on offense, and he had the most tackles (135) in D6 as well.

“Carson’s one of the best in six-man,” Miller said. “We know he’s going to be a great player for us.”

There are some openings on both offense and defense that leaves room for Wildcat underclassmen to step in.

Miller said Masen Messersmith is someone looking to play both sides of the ball. There’s also Matt Lungrin joining the team this season. Conner Kennicutt, Jason Fisher, Chase Martin and two freshmen in Ivan Aceves and Hunter Bryant round out the rest of the roster.

“I’m just hoping to see some energy, some passion on the field,” Miller said. “Playing for each other, being aggressive. Defensively, being aggressive and swarming to the ball. Just looking to see if we do the little things right and if we can put it all together in the first game.”

That first game is against the defending state champions Cody-Kilgore. Wallace also plays two teams making the jump to six-man for the first time in Garden County and Brady. The Wildcats also have a district that consists of Wauneta-Palisade, Paxton, Southwest and Arthur County.

“Each game is going to be tough,” Miller said. “We need to take it one game at a time.”