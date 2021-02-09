Wallace man pleads no contest to reduced charges in sexual assault case

A 66-year-old Wallace man charged with sexually assaulting a child in June 2019 pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to reduced charges.
In Lincoln County District Court, Richard L. Moore pleaded to one count each of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and third-degree sexual assault of a child. Six other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced April 19. The first-degree charge is a Class 2 felony in Nebraska and carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
Moore was initially charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of intentional child abuse with no injury.
“It’s a fair resolution,” said Robert Lindemeier, one of Moore’s attorneys. “The state had several charges (against Moore) and they agreed to dismiss some and reduce one.”
Moore also was charged in U.S. District Court in November 2019 on two counts of production of child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for March 10.
According to court and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office records:
Moore was arrested Oct. 21, 2019, after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
The assaults were reported to have occurred at Sutherland Reservoir on multiple occasions in the summer of 2019 and involved two children.
Investigators from the Lincoln County and Perkins County sheriff’s offices searched Moore’s rural residence and removed two covered trailers full of suspected evidence, including video and computer equipment and recorded pornography.
