Wallace volleyball hopes to maintain confidence in 2022

Wallace volleyball coach Krystal Sauser told her players last year to have some confidence in their talent.

They were good players, but at times last season, it was evident they didn’t believe it. It resulted in a 9-14 season that left the team wanting more.

“Last year they didn’t have the confidence that they needed,” Sauser said. “After summer camps, they figured out they do have the talent we’ve been telling them. They can go out there and do what they’re capable of.”

Backed by that confidence, Wallace has the ingredients for what they hope to be a successful 2022 season.

A big part of that is the Wildcats return five starters from last year’s team, four of whom are juniors. Skyler Kuhlman and Kendyl Flaming add height in the middle, and Sauser said they can get around blocks.

Reagan Pelster returns as a setter, and Brooke Bryant is an outside hitter who, as Sauser said, does what she needs to do.

Wallace’s lone senior, Karlie Finley, is an outside hitter who Sauser said will be dominant for the Wildcats this season.

“It is exciting,” Sauser said. “Just consistency hasn’t been there for Wallace in a while. It’s encouraging for the players and the coaches.”

Sauser said the players went to camps over the summer, including one in Ogallala where they got to play against teams from outside the state. The team also lifted three days a week over the summer and held open gym once a week for additional training.

“It was kind of nice seeing schools and players from out of state we don’t see all the time,” she said.

Sauser, who was a co-head coach with former coach Elizabeth Hock, is in her first year as the only head coach for Wallace. Her experience with her players over the years means the small change isn’t going to lead to any missteps.

Another change for Wallace this season is the addition of a few weekend tournaments, something the Wildcats haven’t done recently. Sauser said she’s looking forward to facing new teams through the tournaments and not just playing mostly the same teams multiple times throughout the season.

“I think it will push the girls a little more outside their comfort zone,” she said. “It gives us a chance to see new teams.

The Wildcats will head to the Loomis 9/11 Memorial Tournament on Sept. 10, then they will participate in the Paxton Tournament and the Brady Invite at the end of September.

Wallace will also challenge itself with some opponents in higher classes, like C2 opponents Perkins County and Sutherland and D1 opponents Cambridge, Sandhills Valley, South Platte and Maywood-Hayes Center.

Above all else, Sauser said she wants to see her team bring some of that confidence from the summer to the season.

“Just to be confident and be consistent,” she said. “It’s something we lacked the last three years.”