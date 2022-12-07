Water-main project reaches North Platte's B Street; winter halt ahead

Access to North Platte’s East B Street at South Jeffers Street has been shut off for the last pre-winter stage of work on replacing several blocks of water main between Leota and First streets.

City Engineer Brent Burklund said Midlands Contracting, which began the project in August, should be ready to reopen B Street between Jeffers and Dewey streets by the end of next week.

The firm will break off work for the season after finishing cleanup work the week before Christmas, he said.

Access to East D Street from Jeffers is similarly cut off. East E Street, which was fully closed between the U.S. Highway 83 “ones,” has reopened.

Burklund said Midlands Contracting crews will return in the spring for the project’s last four weeks’ work. That will involve water-main connections at A Street, First Street and the Dewey “S-curve” linking U.S. 83’s lanes to Jeffers north of B Street.

The water-main replacement is being done in advance of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s planned 2023 reconstruction of Jeffers between First and Leota.