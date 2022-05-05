As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
North Platte, NE
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:29:04 AM
- Sunset: 08:50:41 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 92F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph.…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much …
North Platte's evening forecast: Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a …
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful …