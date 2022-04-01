North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
