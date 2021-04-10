This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
