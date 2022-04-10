 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

