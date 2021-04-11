 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear. Windy early. Low 28F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

