Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.