Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.