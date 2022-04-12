This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gus…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind …
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.