Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.