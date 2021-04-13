Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
