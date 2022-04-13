 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

