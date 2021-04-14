 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

